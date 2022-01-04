Jakarta: The Indonesian Government has announced that Indonesia has administered more than 280 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Thus, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed his gratitude for this achievement.
"We have to be grateful. Earlier, I was concerned whether our vaccination target can be achieved or not. This morning, I have checked that [our vaccination coverage] reaches 281,299,690 doses," said President Jokowi Monday in his remarks at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
The Head of State further said that the vaccination coverage Indonesia has achieved is no easy task considering Indonesia’s geographic condition which consists of thousands of islands so that Indonesia occasionally faced challenges in distributing the vaccine.
According to the President, national vaccination coverage of the first doses of COVID-10 vaccine has surpassed 79.6 percent, while for the second doses it stood at 54.8 percent.
Moreover, the rate of vaccination drive for children has reached 3.8 million doses.
Furthermore, President Jokowi expressed his gratitude to all people for their support in achieving national vaccination target by the end of 2021.