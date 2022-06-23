English  
The plane lost contact at around 08.20 Eastern Indonesia Time (WIT). (Photo: Susi Air)
All Passengers, Pilot Survive after Susi Air Plane Crashes in Papua

English Susi Air Papua papua province Susi Pudjiastuti Kecelakaan Pesawat Susi Air
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 June 2022 12:22
Jakarta: All passengers and crew survived after a Susi Air plane crashed in Papua Province on Thursday morning.
 
"Sad news: Susi Air's Pilatus Porter PC-6 plane piloted by Dayle Peter Houzet with the registration number PK-BVM and 6 passengers onboard experienced an accident this morning while traveling from Timika to Duma," Susi Air owner Susi Pudjiastuti said on her twitter page this morning.

All passengers and crew survived

"Passengers and the pilot survived. Let's pray for them," said the former marine affairs and fisheries minister.
 
According to media reports, the plane lost contact at around 08.20 Eastern Indonesia Time (WIT).

Not long afterward, the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) and the National Armed Forces (TNI) deployed their pesonnel to evacuate the survivors.
 
(WAH)
