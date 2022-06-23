All Passengers, Pilot Survive after Susi Air Plane Crashes in Papua

"Sad news: Susi Air's Pilatus Porter PC-6 plane piloted by Dayle Peter Houzet with the registration number PK-BVM and 6 passengers onboard experienced an accident this morning while traveling from Timika to Duma," Susi Air owner Susi Pudjiastuti said on her twitter page this morning.
All passengers and crew survived"Passengers and the pilot survived. Let's pray for them," said the former marine affairs and fisheries minister.
According to media reports, the plane lost contact at around 08.20 Eastern Indonesia Time (WIT).
Not long afterward, the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) and the National Armed Forces (TNI) deployed their pesonnel to evacuate the survivors.