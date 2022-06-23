16 Indonesian Food Companies Participate in Africa Big 7

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: As many as 16 major Indonesian companies participated in Africa Big 7 food and beverage exhibition in South Africa this month.Africa Big 7 was officially opened on June 19 at Gallagher Convention Center, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa.During the three-day event, the convention center witnessed a giant exhibition of foods and beverages by up to 250 companies from 26 countries worldwide.Big names such as PT. Mayora Indah, PT. Forisa Nusapersada, dan PT. Rodamas Inti Internasional PT. Indofood Sukses Makmur, Kalbe International, PT. Kaldu Sari Nabati Indonesia, PT. Sumber Kopi Prima (Caffino), PT Pulau Sambu (Kara), Orang Tua Grup; serta CV Kapiten Nusantara, PT Pancatani Rahayu Internasional, CV. Jaya Abadi (Regal), PT. Dolphin Food & Beverages Industry, PT. Niramas Utama (Inaco), Arto Wijoyo dan KSN joined the Indonesian pavilion during the event."I am so grateful and appreciate the Indonesian companies' efforts coming to this very precious event to support the efforts of the Indonesian government to open 'the new market' and to promote Indonesian products that may directly and also significantly enhance the trade between Indonesia and South Africa and surrounding countries," Indonesian Charge d Affaires of Pretoria, Victor J. Sambuaga said in a press release on Thursday.In terms of the market situation, especially food products, South Africa's market has its characteristics and uniqueness compared to Indonesia's traditional market of US, EU, and other Asian countries.A study of consumer behavior must be conducted comprehensively to understand the market.Generally, consumers in South Africa are very loyal to products they have known for a long time.The Majority of South African consumers come from low-income groups and are relatively price-sensitive.