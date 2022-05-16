Jokowi Arrives in Indonesia after US Visit

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo returned to Indonesia on Monday morning after conducting a series of working visits in Washington DC, the United States (US) last week.
Using Garuda Indonesia GIA-1 aircraft, the Indonesian Head of State landed at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Banten at 05.15 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
In Washington DC, President Jokowi and other ASEAN leaders participated in the ASEAN-US Special Summit.
Besides that, the Indonesian President also held meetings with American business leaders, including Elon Musk.
After leaving Washington DC, President Jokowi decided to visit Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before returning to Indonesia.
In Abu Dhabi, the Indonesian leader conveyed his deepest condolences on the passing of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.