English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)

Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 121 COVID-19 Patients

English covid-19 covid-19 patients jakarta indonesian government covid-19 pandemic
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 29 June 2022 12:02
Jakarta: Some 121 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to yesterday evening, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 11 this morning
 
"There are 52 males and 69 females," said Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo in a written statement on Wednesday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 160,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of last year's Delta wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UN Warns of Staggering Scale of Grave Violations against Children in Conflict

UN Warns of Staggering Scale of Grave Violations against Children in Conflict

English
united nations
World Bank Approves $165 Million to Support Solar Energy in India

World Bank Approves $165 Million to Support Solar Energy in India

English
energy
Indonesian Embassy Introduces Indonesian Food, Culture to Buenos Aires Residents

Indonesian Embassy Introduces Indonesian Food, Culture to Buenos Aires Residents

English
indonesian embassy
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Persentase BOR DKI Meningkat, Masyarakat Diminta Waspada
Nasional

Persentase BOR DKI Meningkat, Masyarakat Diminta Waspada

Fitch Pertahankan Rating <i>Investment Grade</i> Indonesia dengan <i>Outlook</i> Stabil
Ekonomi

Fitch Pertahankan Rating Investment Grade Indonesia dengan Outlook Stabil

1 Juli 2022, Beli Pertalite & Solar Pakai MyPertamina
Otomotif

1 Juli 2022, Beli Pertalite & Solar Pakai MyPertamina

Bakal Ada HP Xiaomi Leica di 4 Juli
Teknologi

Bakal Ada HP Xiaomi Leica di 4 Juli

Lowongan Kerja WHO untuk Lulusan S2, Gaji Mulai Rp25 Juta
Pendidikan

Lowongan Kerja WHO untuk Lulusan S2, Gaji Mulai Rp25 Juta

Serena Williams Disingkirkan Petenis Debutan pada Babak Pertama Wimbledon
Olahraga

Serena Williams Disingkirkan Petenis Debutan pada Babak Pertama Wimbledon

Kesal Suami Mengeluh soal Gaji, Dewi Perssik: Dia Kerjanya Cuma Menemani di Ranjang
Hiburan

Kesal Suami Mengeluh soal Gaji, Dewi Perssik: Dia Kerjanya Cuma Menemani di Ranjang

Naik Kereta Khusus, Jokowi dan Ibu Negara Berangkat ke Kiev
Internasional

Naik Kereta Khusus, Jokowi dan Ibu Negara Berangkat ke Kiev

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!