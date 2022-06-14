New York: Announced in a virtual ceremony on Monday, the 2022 United Nations Population Award institution laureate is the National Population and Family Planning Board (BKKBN) from Indonesia.
BKKBN is a non-ministerial government agency that formulates national policies, implements family planning initiatives and mentors experts in the field of population dynamics.
Meanwhile, the individual laureate is Member of Parliament of Namibia, Emma Theofelus.
Theofelus is the current Deputy Minister of Information in Namibia and the youngest-ever winner of the Award.
"In the institution category, BKKBN has been recognized as a shining example of successful, innovative and rights-based family planning initiatives in the Republic of Indonesia, which continued even during the COVID-19 pandemic," UNFPA said in a press release on Monday.
"Amongst its many achievements, it has trained population experts, engaged with non-governmental and faith-based organisations on population issues, and developed programmes to assist families caring for older persons. It also played a leading role in advocating against harmful practices, helping to raise the minimum age for marriage for girls from 16 to 19 in 2019." it stated.
The UN Population Award has honoured individuals and institutions for their outstanding contributions to population, development and reproductive health since 1983.