Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) affirmed that the Indonesian press should play a central role in ensuring the success of crucial agendas during Indonesia's Presidency in the G20 forum.
"In 2022, when the world's eyes are on Indonesia, the press has a big task to succeed these important agendas during the G20 events. Use this momentum as our opportunity," the head of state affirmed during his speech at the virtual National Press Day Commemoration from the Bogor Presidential Palace, Wednesday.
The president appealed to the press to make the most of the G20 Presidency as a momentum to spread the good news as well as to showcase Indonesia's resilience, cohesiveness, unity, and solidarity while facing the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, Widodo also emphasized that Indonesia's commitment to energy and digital transformation will be raised during this year's G20 Presidency.
During the energy transformation, Indonesia seeks to switch from fossil energy to new and renewable energy with geothermal resources, wind, solar panels, biofuels, underwater currents, and hydro energy.
"This is in line with the government's commitment to driving a green economy that will contribute to solve environmental problems at the global level," he remarked.
Meanwhile, in its bid to support digital transformation, the government aims to increase the added value of 8.4 million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Those MSMEs were encouraged to upgrade their businesses and join the digital platform, Jokowi noted.
The president later noted that the number of MSMEs migrating to the digital ecosystem will continue to grow and is expected to create new job opportunities.
Indonesia's Presidency in the G20 forum has created a new page in history. Since the G20 was formed in 1999, Indonesia was the first developing nation to have been appointed to host the multilateral cooperation forum.
Through the main theme "Recover Together, Recover Stronger," Indonesia also invites all countries in the world to work and recover together as well as grow stronger and more sustainable.