Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital workers (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital workers (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)

Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Treating 14 COVID-19 patients

English covid-19 covid-19 patients jakarta
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 30 May 2022 13:03
Jakarta: Some 14 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital remains unchanged.
 
"There are 5 males and 9 females," said Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo in a written statement on Monday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 160,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of last year's Delta wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.

 
(WAH)
