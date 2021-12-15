Prevent Omicron, Indonesia Implements Layered Policy During Christmas and New Year

Jakarta: The government has implemented a layered policy to prevent a spike in covid-19 cases entering the Christmas and New Year (Nataru) period. The policy is also to prevent the entry of the Omicron variant into Indonesia.
"The multi-layered policy was implemented ahead of Nataru even though the cases in Indonesia were fairly under control," said the spokesman for the Covid-19 Task Force (Satgas) Wiku Adisasmito in a written statement, Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
Wiku said the multi-layered strategy focused on international travel policies. Regulations are designed by involving experts and related ministries/agencies.
"And prioritizing the safety of the entire community," he said.
These restrictions apply to travelers from countries that have community transmission of Omicron cases. Then, the entry ban for citizens who came from or have a history of travel from countries or regions with local cases of Omicron.
Indonesian citizens (WNI) from countries with Omicron cases are still allowed to enter. The condition is that they must carry out a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test a maximum of 3x24 hours before departure.
"The entry test is a re-PCR test on the first day of arrival, the exit test is a second re-PCR test on the 13th day of quarantine, and completes the 14-day quarantine," said Wiku.
A similar policy applies to international travelers from other countries. They must perform a PCR test a maximum of 3x24 hours prior to arrival.
"And do a PCR test on the day of arrival and quarantine for 10 days with a PCR test on the 2nd and 9th day," said Wiku.
Wiku said the government continues to periodically review the list of countries with a history of Omicron transmission. The monitoring is in accordance with the dynamics of cases in Indonesia and the world.