English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:MI/Panca Syurkani)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jokowi's Visit Show Seriousness to Reduce Stunting in NTT Province: BKKBN

English children stunting president joko widodo east nusa tenggara
Antara • 24 March 2022 14:17
Timor Tengah Selatan: President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi's) visit to Kesetnana Village, South Mollo Sub-district, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), on Thursday, reflected the country's seriousness in tackling stunting in children, the National Population and Family Planning Agency (BKKBN) stated.
 
"President Jokowi will visit South Central Timor in NTT, considering that NTT is a priority province for stunting handling, with a prevalence of 37.8 percent in 2021. It is the highest average of stunting prevalence rate for all provinces in Indonesia that reaches 24.4 percent," Head of BKKBN Hasto Wardoyo noted in a written statement  on Thursday.
 
Wardoyo remarked that Kesetnana Village, which Jokowi plans to visit on Thursday, is an overview of the 278 villages in South Central Timor District, with a stunting prevalence rate of 48.3 percent based on the 2021 Indonesian Nutritional Status Study (SSGI).

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The village has become the main focus of the visit since stunting in the area was caused by the difficulty in getting access to clean water, poor economic conditions, and low education in addition to the fact that most residents of Kesetnana Village did not have proper toilet facilities and did not understand the importance of health education.
 
On the other hand, the head of state also highlighted the results of the 2021 SSGI data which stated that NTT had 15 districts were assigned the red status or have a stunting prevalence rate of above 30 percent.
 
Moreover, seven districts and cities are assigned the yellow status or have a prevalence rate reaching 20 to 30 percent. None of the districts and cities were assigned a green status or have a stunting prevalence of between 10 and 20 percent.
 
Wardoyo emphasized that the problem of high prevalence of stunting in NTT is not only about health or malnutrition in children but also about the ability of families to access health care facilities, the impact of poverty factors, and low level of education that are causal to the creation of wrong parenting patterns in families.
 
He noted that the involvement of partners is important to expand the range of interventions in reducing stunting according to the set targets and the potential of the partners.
 
Hence, Wardoyo emphasized that cooperation from all parties is deemed necessary to help NTT in reducing the stunting rate.
 
"As one of the pentahelix elements in the form of convergence to reduce stunting, partners have a role and contribution with the government," Wardoyo remarked.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jokowi Visits Traditional Market in Kupang

Jokowi Visits Traditional Market in Kupang

English
president joko widodo
Rhino Bond Boosts South Africa's Efforts to Protect Black Rhinos: World Bank

Rhino Bond Boosts South Africa's Efforts to Protect Black Rhinos: World Bank

English
africa
Humanitarian Situation Continues to Deteriorate in Ukraine: WHO

Humanitarian Situation Continues to Deteriorate in Ukraine: WHO

English
ukraine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
PKS Usul Ditunda, Pemerintah Tetap Lanjutkan Pembahasan RUU TPKS
Nasional

PKS Usul Ditunda, Pemerintah Tetap Lanjutkan Pembahasan RUU TPKS

Wapres: UMKM Jangan Sampai Terkena '<i>Stunting</i>'
Ekonomi

Wapres: UMKM Jangan Sampai Terkena 'Stunting'

APPI Desak DPR Tak Masukkan RUU Sisdiknas ke Prolegnas Prioritas 2022
Pendidikan

APPI Desak DPR Tak Masukkan RUU Sisdiknas ke Prolegnas Prioritas 2022

Pemerintah Inggris Mengubah Izin agar Chelsea Bisa Jual Tiket
Olahraga

Pemerintah Inggris Mengubah Izin agar Chelsea Bisa Jual Tiket

Ada Pergantian Manajer Timnas Esports Indonesia, Kenapa?
Teknologi

Ada Pergantian Manajer Timnas Esports Indonesia, Kenapa?

WHO Laporkan Ada Peningkatan dalam Kasus Covid-19 Dunia
Internasional

WHO Laporkan Ada Peningkatan dalam Kasus Covid-19 Dunia

Sebelum Debt Collector Beraksi, Begini Cara Leasing Menagih Utang
Otomotif

Sebelum Debt Collector Beraksi, Begini Cara Leasing Menagih Utang

Disebut Minta KPI Cekal Ayu Ting Ting, Ini Klarifikasi MUI
Hiburan

Disebut Minta KPI Cekal Ayu Ting Ting, Ini Klarifikasi MUI

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!