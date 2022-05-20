English  
KLHK and USAID plan to work together to support sustainable forest management. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia, US Cooperate to Transform Forests into Carbon Sink

English
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 May 2022 15:11
Jakarta: Today, Indonesia, through the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK), and the United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), agreed to work together to achieve Indonesia's long-term vision for climate-resilient and low-carbon development. 
 
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by KLHK Secretary General Dr. Bambang Hendroyono and USAID Indonesia Director Jeff Cohen and witnessed by Indonesian Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya and US Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Y. Kim.
 
The MoU outlines cooperation to reduce emissions in line with KLHK's Forestry and Land Use (FoLU) Net Sink 2030 and USAID's Climate Strategy 2022-2030.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Through this Memorandum of Understanding, we are delighted to deepen our partnership with the Government of Indonesia to address the challenges of climate change," said Cohen in a press release on Friday.
 
KLHK and USAID plan to work together to support sustainable forest management, including tree planting; land rehabilitation; management and restoration of peatlands and mangroves; and conservation of wildlife biodiversity, especially iconic species such as the orangutan.
 
KLHK and USAID also intend to share information, exchange knowledge, develop and implement joint programs, and collaborate on various activities and research. 
 
To support KLHK's objectives, USAID will coordinate closely with the Government of Indonesia at all levels and with stakeholders at the local, national, and international levels.
 
(WAH)
