President Joko Widodo instructed his volunteers not to rush in supporting presidential candidates. Photo: Medcom.id
President Joko Widodo instructed his volunteers not to rush in supporting presidential candidates. Photo: Medcom.id

Jokowi Asks Volunteers not to Rush to Support the Presidential Candidate

Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 15 May 2023 19:05
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) instructed his volunteers not to rush in supporting presidential candidates. This was conveyed by Jokowi at the People's Consultation event at Istora Senayan, Central Jakarta.
 
"Electing a leader in 2024 is very crucial, very important, it has to be precise, and correct. That's why I say back and forth don't be hasty, don't want to hurry, the Netherlands is still far away," Jokowi said, Sunday, 14 May 2023.
 
The instruction was immediately carried out by one of the volunteers present at the Musra. Namely, Jokowi's Team 7 volunteers, which consist of Laskar Cahaya Timur Indonesia, POSRAYA Indonesia, Arise Sehati Indonesia, the People's Movement of the Archipelago, Peaceful Smiles (Bicycles), Smart Work Sincerely, and GARAMIRO.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The general chairman of Timbul Sehati Indonesia, Sudiro, said Jokowi's Team 7 would obey the President's direction in determining his political stance in the 2024 presidential election. He ensured that the volunteers would not wildly support the presidential candidates before there was an order from Jokowi.
 
"We, Team 7 Volunteers, support the President from governor to President for two terms. Therefore, we will continue to be solid in waiting for the President's direction in the next political year," he said.
 
He said Team 7 had communicated with the President to discuss the 2024 Presidential Election. They conveyed their aspirations to the President regarding the presidential election.
 
"We have communicated, but did not convey the names of (presidential candidates), and he gave instructions not to rush," he said.
 
Team 7, said Sudiro, only conveyed to the President the criteria for the presidential candidates they had to support. Among other things, it can continue President Jokowi's program, especially infrastructure development. So, there are no stalled projects after President Jokowi's death.
 
In addition, the presidential candidates who are supported must have courage, so that Indonesia is not dictated by outsiders. "And, the criteria we convey are in line with what the President wants," he said. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

