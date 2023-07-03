"That person (Lukas) has operational funds of more than IDR1 trillion every year," said Deputy Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Alexander Marwata in Jakarta, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Alex said that Lukas had asked for the Rp1 trillion a year from 2019 to 2022. A third of it was claimed for food and drink.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
In total, Lukas spends IDR333.3 billion per year on food and drink. In a day, he can spend around IDR1 billion to fill his stomach.
The KPK actually found an accountability report on Lukas' purchases of food and drink. However, the restaurant visited by the Anti-Corruption Institution did not confirm that there was a purchase of stomach needs.
"So, the restaurant does not admit that the receipt was issued by the restaurant," said Alex.
IDR 1 Trillion made legalLukas made it legal to spend IDR 1 trillion for governor operations. He made special rules so that his will could be disbursed.
"A Governor Regulation (Pergub) was made, so that it is not visible, it is hidden," said acting KPK Deputy Enforcement and Execution Asep Guntur at the KPK Juang Building, South Jakarta, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
This regulation makes the Ministry of Home Affairs unable to see any irregularities. Because, all expenses are in accordance with the rules made.
"Indeed, when checked, the Ministry of Home Affairs did not appear to be camouflaged in this way," said Asep.
Lukas is suspected of disguising food purchases in restaurants that are difficult to reach, such as in the mountains. Moreover, many areas in Papua are in the highlands.
Feast in the mountains
"You can go to the mountains (the location of the restaurant)," said Asep in Jakarta, Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Asep said Lukas often made business trips to mountainous areas. All of the restaurant locations from thereceipts owned by Lukas were confirmed to be visited.
"Because the activities are in one province, before yesterday there was division of the province, yes, a new autonomous region," said Asep.
GamblingThe KPK suspects that the operational funds were deliberately asked by Lukas to gamble abroad. However, only some of them are suspected of being used to try their luck in this illegal way.
"Maybe we can see the flow of funds later on how much money the person concerned used for gambling," said Alex.
The KPK emphasized that operational funds cannot be used for gambling. This suspicion is still being investigated.
"When the person concerned (Luke) is gambling, he wins or loses. If you lose, it's gone, it means the money is right," said Alex.