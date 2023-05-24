What Happen to Indonesia Missing Crew After China Ship Search Ended?

"The Chinese government is currently conducting a limited search operation for 48 hours and will end on May 25, 2023," said Director for Protection of Indonesian Citizens and Legal Entities (PWNI and BHI) Judha Nugraha, Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
The search ended on the 10th day since the ship was declared capsized. Meanwhile, the accident is known to have occurred on May 16.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"We are waiting for the results of the search process tomorrow," said Judha.
Seven bodies have been foundMeanwhile, as of yesterday, the bodies of seven victims of this sinking ship have been found. However, their nationalities are still unknown.
Judha said that the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had received confirmation regarding the discovery of the body from the Chinese Embassy in Jakarta.
"The seven bodies have yet to be identified," said Judha.
However, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has coordinated with the National Police Pusdokkes to collect family DNA samples.
The ship sank on May 16 with a total crew of 39 people. There were 17 Chinese citizens, 17 Indonesian crew members, and five Filipinos.
There is no chance of survivorsMeanwhile, China's Ministry of Transport analyzed the possibility of zero survivors. They revealed this on their social media accounts.
"Based on an analysis of the sinking, from initial assessments, it is likely that no one survived from the ship," they said.
"The ship capsized in Australia's extensive search and rescue area," Beijing's ambassador to Canberra said last Thursday.
They noted it was 5,000 kilometers west of Perth, the state capital of Western Australia.
The Bamboo Curtain country's transport ministry said Tuesday that rescue teams had scoured an area of about 48,400 square kilometers, and "found no signs of survivors."