Chairperson of NasDem Surya Paloh. Photo: Medcom.id/Theo
Chairperson of NasDem Surya Paloh. Photo: Medcom.id/Theo

NasDem Shows Commitment for Political Parties to Fight Corruption

Sri Utami • 19 May 2023 16:27
Jakarta: Researcher at the Center for Anti-Corruption Studies (Pukat) UGM Zaenur Rohman saw the cooperative attitude of the NasDem party in the legal process that ensnared Johny Plate. According to him, this party has a commitment to support the eradication of corruption.
 
"The party must be cooperative to show that the party has a commitment to support law enforcement," he said, Thursday, May 18, 2023.
 
NasDem's attitude and openness were also underlined. This is because the party wants to investigate the case thoroughly.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Not only that, the Chairperson of NasDem Surya Paloh is committed to inviting law enforcement to investigate the flow of funds. Surya Paloh also doesn't want the AGO to be selective.
 
Zaenur suggested that NasDem use representatives in the DPR to oversee the process. NasDem has members in three DPR commissions and can ask questions with the Attorney General's Office through regular hearings.
 
"If indeed there are cases that are considered not processed by the NasDem, they can question the accountability of the attorney general in that forum," he said.  (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

