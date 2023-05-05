Jusuf Kalla Predicts the 2024 Presidential Election will be Followed by More Than 2 Candidate Pairs

"But we are looking at the fact now that a point of view has been formed, whether there are still four or three candidates (candidates) that will happen," said JK after receiving a visit from Golkar General Chair Airlangga Hartarto at his residence, South Jakarta, Thursday evening, May 4, 2023.
JK is still reluctant to mention the names of candidates who have the potential to fight in the 2024 Presidential Election.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Then, JK also responded to the discourse on forming a grand coalition consisting of parties supporting the government of Joko Widodo (Jokowi), minus NasDem. JK assesses that it is not an easy job to form a grand coalition axis.
"Yes, of course there is an idea, but in political practice it is certainly not easy to unite all. This idea is good, but the real implementation certainly requires a lot of effort," he said.
Read: Airlangga Meets Jusuf Kalla, Reports on Golkar's Political Maneuvers
JK received a visit from Golkar chairman Airlangga Hartarto at his residence, Jalan Brawijaya, South Jakarta, Thursday evening, May 4 2023. During the meeting, Airlangga admitted to reporting a number of political steps taken by Golkar. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)