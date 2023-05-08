English  
Anies Baswedan: Photo: Metro TV
Anies Views Jokowi should not be Allowed to Participate in Deciding a Presidential Candidate

Fatha Annisa • 08 May 2023 23:48
Jakarta: The presidential candidate from the NasDem Party, Anies Baswedan, satirized the attitude of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), who took part in determining the presidential candidate. The Head of State should not do this.
 
"Let the people not be influenced, without the hands of the state being involved, the country is neutral, the state takes a stand above all else and entrusts their people to entrust authority and record good ideas," said Anies at the Gelora Bung Karno Tennis Indoor Stadium (GBK), Central Jakarta , Sunday, May 7, 2023.
 
Anies said the ideas and track record in running for president must be purely outside the government. The Head of State may not even whisper the proposed work.

Jokowi is considered to have taken a wrong step by interfering in determining the presidential candidate. The Head of State is also considered to have abused the people.
 
"If the state intervenes, the state is harassing the Indonesian people. They are mature, able to decide to whom, there is no need for interventions," said Anies.
 
Government intervention is considered part of the sale of power. It is believed that the presidential candidate's decision should not be restrained.
 
"Don't sell power until it reaches the TPS, until it's counted. These are not statistics, this is my right to make sure," said Anies.
 
(FJR)

