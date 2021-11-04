English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi-Biden Discuss Issues on Indo-Pacific Geopolitics: Minister

English united states president joko widodo g20 presidency indo-pacific
Antara • 04 November 2021 11:10
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, held a meeting with US President Joe Biden to discuss several issues, including the Indo-Pacific, on Nov 1, 2021, on the sidelines of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). “The talks focused on Indo-Pacific geopolitics, Indonesia’s Presidency of G20, and Indonesia-US bilateral ties,” Hartarto said in a written statement received here on Wednesday.
 
During the meeting, Widodo reminded Biden of the strategic partnership and strong socio-economic cooperation between the two nations, Hartarto said.
 
The Indonesian President also invited the US to invest in new and renewable energy, including the development of the electric car ecosystem and lithium battery, he informed.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The two leaders also exchanged views on strengthening democracy and the global situation, he said
 
During the one-hour meeting, Biden also expressed support for Indonesia’s Presidency of the G20 in 2022, he added.
 
Meanwhile, Hartarto said he held talks with Microsoft owner Bill Gates and discussed business opportunities between Indonesia and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in several fields.
 
“(We) discussed the development of mRNA co-production, varied banana taxonomy in Indonesia, in cooperation with LIPI (Indonesian Institute of Sciences), as well as other issues, including financial inclusion,” he informed.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Plants Mangrove Trees in Abu Dhabi

President Jokowi Plants Mangrove Trees in Abu Dhabi

English
president joko widodo
Death Penalty Applicable for Some Corruption Cases: KPK

Death Penalty Applicable for Some Corruption Cases: KPK

English
corruption
Need 25-30 Million More Sinovac Vaccine Doses for Children: Health Ministry

Need 25-30 Million More Sinovac Vaccine Doses for Children: Health Ministry

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Uji Kepatutan dan Kelayakan Calon Panglima TNI Digelar Besok
Nasional

Uji Kepatutan dan Kelayakan Calon Panglima TNI Digelar Besok

QS WUR Bongkar Analisis Pemeringkatan, Ini yang Harus Diperhatikan Kampus di Indonesia
Pendidikan

QS WUR Bongkar Analisis Pemeringkatan, Ini yang Harus Diperhatikan Kampus di Indonesia

Ini Komitmen Indonesia Atasi Masalah Perubahan Iklim
Ekonomi

Ini Komitmen Indonesia Atasi Masalah Perubahan Iklim

Xavi Minta Al Sadd Membiarkannya Pulang ke Barcelona
Olahraga

Xavi Minta Al Sadd Membiarkannya Pulang ke Barcelona

Hi Warga Jakarta, Ini Lokasi Uji Emisi Kendaraan Gratis!
Otomotif

Hi Warga Jakarta, Ini Lokasi Uji Emisi Kendaraan Gratis!

Pentagon: Tiongkok Perluas Kemampuan Senjata Nuklir Jauh Lebih Cepat
Internasional

Pentagon: Tiongkok Perluas Kemampuan Senjata Nuklir Jauh Lebih Cepat

SBY Berobat Kanker di Amerika, Annisa Pohan Kirim Doa
Hiburan

SBY Berobat Kanker di Amerika, Annisa Pohan Kirim Doa

Huawei akan Jual Bisnis Server untuk Atasi Sanksi AS
Teknologi

Huawei akan Jual Bisnis Server untuk Atasi Sanksi AS

APBN Bantu Masyarakat Miliki Rumah dengan Harga Terjangkau
Properti

APBN Bantu Masyarakat Miliki Rumah dengan Harga Terjangkau

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!