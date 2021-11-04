Jokowi-Biden Discuss Issues on Indo-Pacific Geopolitics: Minister

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, held a meeting with US President Joe Biden to discuss several issues, including the Indo-Pacific, on Nov 1, 2021, on the sidelines of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). “The talks focused on Indo-Pacific geopolitics, Indonesia’s Presidency of G20, and Indonesia-US bilateral ties,” Hartarto said in a written statement received here on Wednesday.
During the meeting, Widodo reminded Biden of the strategic partnership and strong socio-economic cooperation between the two nations, Hartarto said.
The Indonesian President also invited the US to invest in new and renewable energy, including the development of the electric car ecosystem and lithium battery, he informed.
The two leaders also exchanged views on strengthening democracy and the global situation, he said
During the one-hour meeting, Biden also expressed support for Indonesia’s Presidency of the G20 in 2022, he added.
Meanwhile, Hartarto said he held talks with Microsoft owner Bill Gates and discussed business opportunities between Indonesia and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in several fields.
“(We) discussed the development of mRNA co-production, varied banana taxonomy in Indonesia, in cooperation with LIPI (Indonesian Institute of Sciences), as well as other issues, including financial inclusion,” he informed.