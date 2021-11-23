US Donates 3.5 Million More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Indonesia

Jakarta: The United States (US) has donated an additional 3.5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine doses to Indonesia in partnership with COVAX.
2,632,500 doses arrived at Soekarno–Hatta International Airport on Saturday and 866,970 doses arrived on Monday.
"We are proud of our contributions to Indonesia’s strong COVID response to date,” said US Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Y. Kim in a press release on Tuesday.
"Safe and effective vaccines remain crucial to sustaining recent progress, so the United States is committed to continuing to donate vaccine doses to Indonesia, as well as throughout the region and around the globe. The United States and Indonesia are close partners and friends, and these donations are the right thing to do," he said.
Bilaterally, the US Government has donated 16.9 million doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to Indonesia through the COVAX initiative, in partnership with the Indonesian Government and UNICEF.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Government has committed more than $77 million to support Indonesia’s COVID-19 response, building on more than $1 billion in health-related assistance over the last two decades.
It has helped approximately 43,000 frontline healthcare workers and strengthened more than 1,300 hospitals and clinics around the country.