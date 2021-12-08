Joint SAR Team Continues Rescue Efforts for Mount Semeru Eruption Victims

Lumajang: The joint search and rescue (SAR) team has continued its efforts to rescue some 16 out of the total 43 reported missing victims following the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang District, East Java.
"The joint SAR team currently strives to search the 16 missing victims, and the evacuation team also continues to identify the victims," Lumajang District Head Thoriqul Haq said here on Wednesday.
The district head, along with East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, visited the Pasirian Sub-district office to observe rescue efforts and meet volunteers involved in the Semeru eruption disaster relief mission in Lumajang on Tuesday (Dec 7) evening.
"The team continues its search by first excavating around one meter of pyroclastic debris because if we currently proceed to dig further down, it will be dangerous for the evacuation team," he explained.
Haq informed that the authority had currently documented 35 deaths and a total of 120 injured, with 82 victims suffering minor injury and another 38 with serious injuries.
"The injured victims have been treated at Lumajang hospitals and other referral hospitals," the district head noted.
Moreover, Parawansa urged volunteers involved in the rescue efforts to assist in addressing the issues and concerns of refugees, especially of pregnant mothers, people with disabilities, and the elderly.
"Please address the refugees' concerns and ensure child refugees can stay comfortably at the refugee shelter. You can communicate with the shelter administrator to provide spaces for children, the elderly, pregnant mothers, and people with disabilities," the governor stated.
She emphasized that food rations for children, especially infants and toddlers, should be prepared separately from the food for adults, as those prepared in public kitchens are mostly suitable only for the adult populace.
Parawansa also expressed gratitude to the volunteers of nationwide organizations and institutions for having assisted disaster relief efforts in the region.
She expressed optimism that the 14-day emergency response period was sufficient to address issues faced by refugees and devise a plan of temporary dwellings for residents affected by the eruption that must be relocated to safer places.