Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto (Photo: Medcom.id/Kautsar Widya Prabowo)
Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto (Photo: Medcom.id/Kautsar Widya Prabowo)

Prabowo Stays Silent as Jokowi Hints at Supporting Him

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 08 November 2022 16:00
Jakarta: Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto chose to remain silent after President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) hinted at supporting his presidency bid.
 
"I want to focus on the seminar first," said Prabowo on the sidelines of a seminar held by the Indonesian Air Force here on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
 
After attending the event Prabowo immediately left the press conference area. Several Jokowi tried to ask about the issue but Prabowo immediately entered his car.
 
Previously, President Jokowi predicted that Prabowo would become the strongest candidate in the 2024 presidential race. He hinted that he would welcome Prabowo's presidential bid.
 
Prabowo lost against President Jokowi in 2014 and 2019. He then decided to join the President Jokowi's Advanced Indonesia Cabinet as defense minister.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"I was the mayor of Solo city twice. I always won. Then I went to Jakarta to become governor. I won once. Then, I also won the presidential election twice. Sorry, Pak Prabowo," said Jokowi during the 8th Anniversary of the Perindo Party in Jakarta on Monday, November 7, 2022.
 
(WAH)

