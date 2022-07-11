English  
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia reached 16,919. (photo: medcom.id)
Domestic Travelers Required to Get Booster Shots: Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force

Antara • 11 July 2022 09:47
Jakarta: Domestic travelers using all means of transportation are demanded to have received booster shots following an increase in  COVID-19 cases of BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants in Indonesia, the government has revealed.
 
The mandatory conditions are stipulated in the circular letter No.21/2022 the Indonesian Government's COVID-19 task force recently issued, and will be made effective from July 17, 2022.
 
According to the circular letter that ANTARA quoted here Sunday, third dose recipients are not necessarily required to show the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) or antigen test results at anytime they travel.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Instead, second dose recipients must get PCR or antigen tests while those receiving the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine must get PCR tests prior to their departure.
 
The antigen test results are valid for 24 hours while the PCR test results are valid for 3x24 hours.
 
For individuals who cannot yet get vaccinated or suffer certain diseases that make them unable to get vaccinated, they must show their PCR test results and statements issued by doctors from public hospitals.
 
Travelers, aged 6-17, must have received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine but they are not required to show PCR or antigen test results.
 
For travelers receiving first dose or having yet been vaccinated, they must show their PCR test results and statements issued by doctors from public hospitals.
 
Travelers, aged below six, are not required to show any proof of COVID-19 vaccination as well as PCR or antigen test results. However, they must be accompanied by adults who have met all COVID-19-related requirements.
 
The Indonesian Health Ministry recently revealed that some 81 percent of the COVID-19 cases in Indonesia were of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants.
 
The COVID-19 Task Force recorded that as of July 3, 2022, the total number of confirmed positive cases in Indonesia had increased by 1,614, thereby bringing the total number of cases to 6,093,917.
 
Meanwhile, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia reached 16,919.

 
(WAH)
