1,519 People Named KPK Suspects in Past 20 Years

"KPK has investigated 1,507 pre-investigations and 1,350 investigations," said Firli at the KPK's Red and White Building, Kuningan, South Jakarta on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
"1,519 people have been named suspects," said Firli.
In his speech, Firli also showcased the achievements of KPK's asset recovery operations. In total, Rp. 3,327,502,341,305 of state money has been saved by the law enforcement agency.
"The total was obtained from fines, replacement money and spoils," said Firli.
The celebration received a positive response from the Prosecutors Association (Persaja) representing the KPK. They hope that the KPK will always be firm in eradicating corruption in the country.
"Our hope is that the KPK's enforcement strategy will be sharper and improved," said the chairmanof the organization Budhi Sarumpaet.
