English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
KPK (Photo: MI)
KPK (Photo: MI)

1,519 People Named KPK Suspects in Past 20 Years

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Candra Yuri Nuralam • 27 December 2022 16:33
Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) celebrated its 20th anniversary today, December 27, 2022. During the event, KPK chairman Firli Bahuri showcased the achievements of the anti-corruption agency in the past 20 years.
 
"KPK has investigated 1,507 pre-investigations and 1,350 investigations," said Firli at the KPK's Red and White Building, Kuningan, South Jakarta on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
 
"1,519 people have been named suspects," said Firli.
 
In his speech, Firli also showcased the achievements of KPK's asset recovery operations. In total, Rp. 3,327,502,341,305 of state money has been saved by the law enforcement agency.
 
"The total was obtained from fines, replacement money and spoils," said Firli.
 
The celebration received a positive response from the Prosecutors Association (Persaja) representing the KPK. They hope that the KPK will always be firm in eradicating corruption in the country.
 
"Our hope is that the KPK's enforcement strategy will be sharper and improved," said the chairmanof the organization Budhi Sarumpaet.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
KPK Chief Firli Bahuri (Photo: MI)

KPK Should Not Hesitate to Conduct Sting Operations: Chairman

KPK's Arrest Operations Must Be in Concert with Prevention, Education: VP

Sting Operations, Preventive Measures Go Hand in Hand: KPK

BACA JUGA
Indonesian Police Ensures Sufficient Food Stocks during Year-End Holidays

Indonesian Police Ensures Sufficient Food Stocks during Year-End Holidays

English
police
Govt Anticipates Impact of Extreme Weather in West Java

Govt Anticipates Impact of Extreme Weather in West Java

English
disaster
Banning Sale of Single Cigarettes Leads to Better National Health: Jokowi

Banning Sale of Single Cigarettes Leads to Better National Health: Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jenis-Jenis Esai Beasiswa, <i>Personal Statement</i>, <i>Motivation Letter</i> hingga <i>Study Plan</i>
Pendidikan

Jenis-Jenis Esai Beasiswa, Personal Statement, Motivation Letter hingga Study Plan

Jokowi Targetkan Produktivitas Padi Naik Pascaperesmian Bendungan Sadawarna
Ekonomi

Jokowi Targetkan Produktivitas Padi Naik Pascaperesmian Bendungan Sadawarna

Larangan Jual Rokok Batangan, Wapres: Cegah Pembeli Anak-anak
Nasional

Larangan Jual Rokok Batangan, Wapres: Cegah Pembeli Anak-anak

Rusia Ultimatum Ukraina: Terima Proposal Kami atau Militer Akan Bertindak
Internasional

Rusia Ultimatum Ukraina: Terima Proposal Kami atau Militer Akan Bertindak

18 Artis Meninggal Dunia di 2022, Ada yang Bunuh Diri
Hiburan

18 Artis Meninggal Dunia di 2022, Ada yang Bunuh Diri

Jajaran Smartphone Terbaik 2022
Teknologi

Jajaran Smartphone Terbaik 2022

Kebelet Pipis Di Jalan Pas Mudik? Tenang Ada Mobil Toilet
Otomotif

Kebelet Pipis Di Jalan Pas Mudik? Tenang Ada Mobil Toilet

PSSI Tegaskan Tidak Ada Pemain Lapis Kedua di Timnas Indonesia
Olahraga

PSSI Tegaskan Tidak Ada Pemain Lapis Kedua di Timnas Indonesia

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!