A meeting between leaders of the three parties will be held in the future. (Photo: medcom.id/Anggi Tondi)
NasDem, PKS, Democratic Party Leaders to Discuss Anies Baswedan's Running Mate

Indriyani Astuti, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 December 2022 12:41
Jakarta: The leaders of NasDem Party, the Democratic Party and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) plan to meet to discuss the possibility of forming a coalition.
 
The meeting will also discuss figures who are suitable to become Anies Baswedan's running mate in the 2024 presidential election.
 
"The planned coalition with PKS and the Democratic Party is being finalized," Deputy Secretary General of NasDem Party Hermawi Taslim said here on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
 
According to him, a meeting between the party leaders will be held after the general chairman of the NasDem Party, Surya Paloh, has finished undergoing treatment abroad.
 
"I estimate that after Pak Surya Paloh returns from abroad next month, there will be a summit meeting," he said.
 
"I think (Anies Baswedan's running mate) will be discussed at the same time," he said.
 
When asked about NasDem's expectations, Taslim said his party gave the former Jakarta governor freedom to pick his running mate.
 
The Democratic Party is proposing its general chairman, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, to become the vice presidential candiate. Meanwhile, PKS is endorsing Deputy Chairman of the PKS Syuro Council Ahmad Heryawan. Another name that is being talked about is Andika Perkasa, the former TNI Commander.

