Sutrisno has been under intensive care at the Gatot Subroto Hospital since November 28. (Photo: medcom.id)
Ma'ruf Amin Visits Ex-VP Try Sutrisno at Gatot Soebroto Army Central Hospital

Antara • 26 December 2022 18:32
Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin visited former vice president Try Sutrisno, who is receiving medical care at Gatot Soebroto Army Central Hospital, Central Jakarta, Monday.
 
Sutrisno, a retired Indonesian Army (TNI AD) general and the former Indonesian Military (TNI) commander, served as Indonesia's sixth vice president under President Soeharto from 1993 to 1998.
 
Accompanied by Second Lady Wury Estu Handayani, Amin arrived at the hospital at 11 a.m. local time (UTC +7) and was welcomed by the hospital's Deputy Head, Major General Dr Lukman Makruf.

Amin and Handayani then went to the hospital's Kartika Pavillion, where Sutrisno is receiving treatment.
 
"Mr Try, Praise be to God, is seen recovering and more fit," he remarked.
 
During his visit, the vice president conversed with Sutrisno, and they prayed for each other's wellbeing. Amin also expressed hope that Sutrisno will soon regain his health.
 
"I always pray for him. He is a senior figure and is highly respected by all. I hope he will be blessed with a long life by the Almighty God. He is a good person, and everyone respects him," Amin remarked.
 
Sutrisno has been under intensive care at the Gatot Subroto Hospital since November 28 due to health issues that require hospitalization.
 
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had earlier visited Sutrisno at the hospital on Friday (December 23). During his encounter with the former vice president, he discussed several aspects related to the nation and the state.
 
Based on information from the RSPAD chief, Sutrisno is feeling well and has been allowed to walk, the president stated.
 
"We pray for Mr Try's recovery, so he will be able to return home, meet his family, and always be healthy," Jokowi remarked.
 
Apart from Jokowi and Amin, other national figures who had visited Sutrisno at the hospital are Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD; Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto; former State Intelligence Agency (BIN) chief A. M. Hendropriyono; and former Constitutional Court chief justice Jimly Asshidiqie.

 
(WAH)

