President Joko Widodo (screenshot)
President Joko Widodo (screenshot)

Jokowi Inaugurates First Phase of Manggarai Station Revitalization

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 December 2022 12:24
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo today inaugurated the first phase of the revitalization of Manggarai Station in Central Jakarta. 
 
According to the Indonesian Head of State, this revitalization is part of the development of the railway infrastructure in the country.
 
"Therefore, the government will continue to build and develop railway infrastructure to connect densely populated areas," President Jokowi said here on Monday, December 26, 2022.

Today I inaugurated the first phase of the development of Manggarai Station which is one of the stations with the busiest traffic in Indonesia," President Jokowi said.
 
Started in 2016, the first phase focused on adding lines from seven to 14. All of these lines will support commuter rail services in Greater Jakarta areas, including Jakarta Kota, Tanah Abang and Cikarang.
 
"We decided to develop Manggarai Station as a central station in Jakarta. This is part of the Manggarai-Cikarang double track project," said the former mayor of Surakarta.
 
Meanwhile, the second phase will focus on supporting long-distance trains. Jokowi hopes that the second stage of the project will be completed no later than 2025.
 
"This construction cannot be done quickly because the station is still operational," he explained.
 
(WAH)

