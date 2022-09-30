Indonesia Has 5 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses in Stock: Health Minister

“In regions, the stock is still around 2.5 million. In the central (storage facility), there are around 2.5 million doses,” the minister noted while responding to the issue of vaccine dose shortages in several regions here on Thursday.
According to the COVID-19 Vaccination dashboard of the Health Ministry, several districts in the country, such as Dogiyai, Paniai, Tanah Bumbu, North Hulu Sungai, Central Hulu Sungai, Ciamis, Pringsewu, and West Nias, currently have no vaccine stocks.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Meanwhile, vaccine dose shortages are currently occurring in Anambas Islands District (one dose), West Aceh District (six doses), Buleleng City (eight doses), Balangan City (14 doses), Banyumas District (16 doses), Denpasar City (18 doses), Belitung District (23 doses), Tanah Datar (24 doses), and Jembrana (48 doses).
Several other regions that are also reeling from low vaccine stocks are Gianyar District (58 doses), Sumedang District (50 doses), Payakumbuh City (54 doses), Barito Kuala District (54 doses), Murung Raya District (56 doses), Belu District (68 doses), Pakpak Bharat District (70 doses), Boven Digul District (70 doses), Sawahlunto City (78 doses), and South Barito District (86 doses).
According to Sadikin, vaccine doses in the central government can be allocated to several regions in need. In addition, vaccine doses in regions, with high vaccination coverage, can be given to areas that currently have no vaccine doses.
He advised people to not engage in vaccine shopping for booster vaccination, as all vaccines available in the country have received recommendations from the National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM).
As part of the efforts to boost community immunity, the Indonesian government launched a nationwide vaccination program on January 13, 2021, targeting as many as 234,666,020 citizens.
According to data provided by the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, as of September 29, 2022, as many as 204,556,520 Indonesians have received the first vaccine dose, 171,161,526 were administered the second dose, 63,466,363 had taken the third dose or first booster, and 608,860 had received the fourth dose or second booster.