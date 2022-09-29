Gathering of New Colombo Plan Held in Indonesia

The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) students are visiting Jakarta for two weeks as part of the UTS Asia Leadership Intensive Program, with support from the Australian Government’s New Colombo Plan initiative.
"It is fantastic to have Australian students back visiting Indonesia again," said Steve Scott, Deputy Ambassador at the Australian Embassy in Jakarta, in a press release on Thursday.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"The New Colombo Plan continues to deepen the bonds of friendship, understanding and opportunity between Australia and Indonesia," Scott said.
The program has received multi-year funding from the Australian government through the New Colombo Plan, with groups of students visiting Jakarta each year to meet with a range of business and government stakeholders.
Indonesia has consistently remained one the most popular destinations under The New Colombo Plan, and this program has contributed to a five-fold increase in Australian students coming to Indonesia.
For the past two years, the program has been run online, so there was much excitement to finally have participants visit Indonesia in-person.
The new Colombo Plan is a signature initiative of the Australian Government to lift knowledge of the Indo-Pacific in Australia by supporting Australian undergraduates to live, study, visit and/or undertake internships in the region.