Govt Establishes Fact Finding Team following Deadly Stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium

Mahfud said the joint team would be directly led by him.
"The members consist of representatives from relevant ministries, professional sports organizations, observers, academics, and media," said Mahfud at his office here on Monday, October 3, 2022.
He revealed that the members of the joint team would be determined and announced as soon as possible.
This team is assigned to be able to resolve the cause of the tragic incident in the next three weeks.
Previously, Malang's Kanjuruhan Stadium was a silent witness to the incident that killed at least 125 people on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
The incident occurred following a football match between the Arema FC Malang and Persebaya Surabaya.