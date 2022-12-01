Counterterrorism Operation Held in Sukoharjo

"We can confirm that Densus 88 was carrying out law enforcement activities in Sukoharjo area on Thursday, December 1, 2022," Head of the Public Relations Division of the Central Java Regional Police, Senior Commissioner Iqbal Alqudusy told Medcom.id today.
According to media reports, several suspected terrorists were arrested during the operation. However, Iqbal refused to reveal the detailed information.
According to him, the Central Java Regional Police and the Sukoharjo Regional Police only assisted Densus 88. The case is being handled by Densus 88.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"The detailed information will be conveyed later by the Public Relations Division of the National Police and Detachment 88," said Iqbal.
Medcom.id has tried to confirmed the operation to the Public Relations Division of the National Police. However, there has been no response until this article was made.