BNPT Urged to Radicalism Eradication Road Map

"For example, in North Sumatra, we did not imagine it would happen in Sibolga, but the incident of explosion occurred there. It is an example that (showed that) the map is crucial for financing planning," member of Commission III of the DPR, Hinca Panjaitan, explained during a working meeting at the Parliament Complex here on Thursday.
The legislator said that the road map is essential so that the budget can be prepared for the next 5–10 years to make early detection more accurate.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
According to him, the BNPT does not need to worry when announcing the names of universities suspected of being infiltrated by radicals because it is necessary for deradicalization efforts.
"Then, plantation areas that are located far away can also become our concern for mapping because they are far from other areas," he said.
During the working meeting, BNPT head Boy Rafli Amar said that the agency is currently enhancing the mapping of terrorism and radicalism spread in Indonesia.
In addition, he informed that the BNPT is also cooperating with research institutions such as Statistics Indonesia (BPS) and Alvara Research Center regarding the index of regions that are at risk of terrorism.
"We are finalizing it related to the Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJM) regarding the terrorism risk index. We release it (the terrorism risk index) every year," he added.
Last year, the terrorism risk index was released at the end of the year, and the result was quite good, Amar informed. This year, the index will be released in December, the BNPT head added.