The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Nearly 68.5 Million Indonesians Have Received Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose: Govt

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 December 2022 19:56
Jakarta: Some 15,870 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,748,037, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Thursday.
 
Furthermore, 53,648 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 68,463,498.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

Jakarta: The Indonesian government recorded 685 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,718,775.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,437 to 6,544,228.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 9 to 160,583.
 
(WAH)

