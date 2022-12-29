Nearly 68.5 Million Indonesians Have Received Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose: Govt

Furthermore, 53,648 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 68,463,498.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateJakarta: The Indonesian government recorded 685 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,718,775.
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,437 to 6,544,228.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 9 to 160,583.