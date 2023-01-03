English  
Factions will immediately review the Perppu. (Photo: medcom.id/anggi tondi martaon)
Factions will immediately review the Perppu. (Photo: medcom.id/anggi tondi martaon)

House to Study Perppu on Job Creation: Deputy Speaker

Anggi Tondi Martaon, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 January 2023 14:03
Jakarta: The House of Representatives has yet to decide whether or not to approve Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) Number 2 of 2022 concerning Job Creation
 
The Indonesian parliament wants to study in advance the contents of the Perppu. issued by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the end of 2022.
 
"So the Perppu on Job Creation that has been issued by the President, we haven't studied it. It was issued during the recess period," said House Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad at the Parliament Complex in Jakarta on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

The Executive Chairperson of the Gerindra Party said that lawmakers would return on January 10, 2023. It is believed that the factions will immediately review the Perppu to determine whether to accept or reject it.
 
If approved, the Perppu can immediately be enacted into law. If not, the Perppu must be canceled and declared invalid.
 
"Of course the House will study the Perppu," he said.
 
"Later we will see together, what is the nature of the urgency, then we can comment on it later," he said.

 
(WAH)

