English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)
Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)

Money Supply Maintains Positive Growth: Bank Indonesia

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 December 2022 17:55
Jakarta: Broad money (M2), as a measure of liquidity in the economy, growth remained positive in November 2022, Bank Indonesia (BI) has stated.
 
Accorrding to Indonesia's Central Bank, the M2 position in November 2022 was recorded at Rp8,296.1 trillion. 
 
"The development of M2 in the reporting period was driven by narrow money (M1) growth of 11.7% (yoy)," BI Communication Department Executive Director Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


M2 growth in November 2022 was mainly influenced by developments of disbursed loans as well as Net Foreign Assets (NFA). 
 
In November 2022, disbursed loans grew 10.8% (yoy), after the month earlier growing 11.7% (yoy) primarily supported by productive loan disbursements. 
 
NFA in November 2022 experienced positive growth of 1.0% (yoy), after contracting 3.8% (yoy) the month earlier. 
 
Meanwhile, net claims on central government contracted 17.2% (yoy) after contracting 16.8% (yoy) the month earier.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ilustrasi. Foto: Medcom.id

3 Faktor Pengusik Gerak IHSG di 2022

Kenaikan Suku Bunga dan Inflasi Pengaruhi Performa IHSG

Pemerintah Terbitkan SUN Lewat Private Placement Rp128,57 Triliun

BACA JUGA
Several Indonesian Regions to Potentially Experience Heavy Rains: BMKG

Several Indonesian Regions to Potentially Experience Heavy Rains: BMKG

English
BMKG
Jokowi Receives Malaysian Foreign Minister, ASEAN Secretary-General

Jokowi Receives Malaysian Foreign Minister, ASEAN Secretary-General

English
president joko widodo
Over 10 Thousand Earthquakes Recorded in Indonesia Throughout 2022: BMKG

Over 10 Thousand Earthquakes Recorded in Indonesia Throughout 2022: BMKG

English
earthquake
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Putin Ingin Tingkatkan Kerja Sama Militer dengan Tiongkok
Internasional

Putin Ingin Tingkatkan Kerja Sama Militer dengan Tiongkok

Kacau, JPPI: Kasus Korupsi di Sekolah Meningkat 100% pada 2022
Pendidikan

Kacau, JPPI: Kasus Korupsi di Sekolah Meningkat 100% pada 2022

Di 'Medan Perang', Sri Mulyani Maklumi Kinerja Pasar Modal 2022
Ekonomi

Di 'Medan Perang', Sri Mulyani Maklumi Kinerja Pasar Modal 2022

Gelombang PHK di Perusahaan Teknologi Selama 2022
Teknologi

Gelombang PHK di Perusahaan Teknologi Selama 2022

Hore! Pemerintah Resmi Cabut Status PPKM
Nasional

Hore! Pemerintah Resmi Cabut Status PPKM

Akun YouTube Raditya Dika Kena Hack: Subscriber Hilang 15 Ribu
Hiburan

Akun YouTube Raditya Dika Kena Hack: Subscriber Hilang 15 Ribu

Pengembangan Kendaraan Listrik Mendorong Investasi Industri Otomotif
Otomotif

Pengembangan Kendaraan Listrik Mendorong Investasi Industri Otomotif

Dunia Sepak Bola Sampaikan Penghormatan Terakhir Kepada Pele
Olahraga

Dunia Sepak Bola Sampaikan Penghormatan Terakhir Kepada Pele

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!