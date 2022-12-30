Money Supply Maintains Positive Growth: Bank Indonesia

Accorrding to Indonesia's Central Bank, the M2 position in November 2022 was recorded at Rp8,296.1 trillion.
"The development of M2 in the reporting period was driven by narrow money (M1) growth of 11.7% (yoy)," BI Communication Department Executive Director Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Friday.
M2 growth in November 2022 was mainly influenced by developments of disbursed loans as well as Net Foreign Assets (NFA).
In November 2022, disbursed loans grew 10.8% (yoy), after the month earlier growing 11.7% (yoy) primarily supported by productive loan disbursements.
NFA in November 2022 experienced positive growth of 1.0% (yoy), after contracting 3.8% (yoy) the month earlier.
Meanwhile, net claims on central government contracted 17.2% (yoy) after contracting 16.8% (yoy) the month earier.