Jakarta Targets 700,000 Health Workers to Receive Second Booster Shot against COVID-19

Jakarta: Head of the Jakarta Health Office, Widyastuti, confirmed that in August 2022, some 700 thousand healthcare workers are targeted to receive the second booster shot against COVID-19.
"We hope to complete it (target of administering booster shots) this month (August 2022)," Widyastuti said while interacting with media crew members at the Cengkareng Regional General Hospital (RSUD) here on Wednesday.
The office head emphasized the need to meet the target to ensure all healthcare workers are vaccinated, so that they can serve Jakarta's residents.
Widyastuti noted that the second phase of the booster vaccination program in Jakarta aligns with the Health Ministry's directive.
She explained that during the process, healthcare workers will obtain a ticket to receive the second booster vaccine at the available health facilities.
If they have not obtained the ticket, then healthcare workers can receive the second booster injection through manual data recording.
However, Widyastuti has yet to confirm the number of healthcare workers, who have received the second booster shot.
Several health offices in Jakarta have distributed the doses of the second booster vaccination to health facilities.
The East Jakarta Health Office is one of the city areas that had distributed the doses.
"In (East Jakarta) alone, there are approximately three thousand healthcare workers. Hopefully, we can accommodate it (the need for booster shot doses) soon," Head of the East Jakarta Health Office, Nikensari, stated on Tuesday (August 2).
Nikensari remarked that healthcare workers, who can obtain the second booster shot, should have received a ticket on the PeduliLindungi application.
The type of vaccine used will follow the earlier dose they received and is based on the availability of vials distributed by the central government, she explained.
"The type of vaccine, the interval, will not be much different from the previous COVID-19 vaccination. We have entered the second booster (period), so not much has changed," she affirmed.