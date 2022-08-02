Indonesia Collaborates with FAO, International Partners to Control FMD Transmission

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The Indonesian Government has been working closely with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and numerous international partners to control the spread of foot and mouth disease (FMD).Indonesia has been battling FMD that has affected cattle in 22 out of its 34 provinces, FAO Indonesia noted in a statement received here on Tuesday.To date, Indonesia has launched the vaccination campaign in those provinces alongside taking other national containment efforts, such as animal quarantine and enhanced biosecurity protocols.Indonesian Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo stated that in addition to maximizing vaccination as a temporary and permanent measure in controlling FMD, the government continues medical treatment for sick cattle and farm disinfection as the efforts to suppress FMD transmission.Speaking in connection with the matter, Minister Syahrul expressed gratitude for the attention and major contribution of all parties in controlling FMD.Regarding the visit of the Australian Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Minister Syahrul said that several aspects were discussed related to cooperation between the two countries in the agricultural sector."We discussed many things, global issues, challenges of climate change, and the needs of the two countries in agriculture security for both Indonesia and Australia," he stated.According to the minister, FMD was one of the issues that was seriously discussed during this cooperation agreement. Australia, as a country that is geographically close to Indonesia, pays special attention to this issue.The FAO Representative for Indonesia and Timor-Leste stated that the FAO had been working closely with the Government of Indonesia since the outbreak to control FMD that has threatened the food supply chain and livelihoods of farmers.The FAO has been facilitating further international collaborative efforts, such as by delivering 10 thousand doses of FMD vaccines owing to support from the Government of Australia through the FAO-Australia-ASEAN joint project on Strengthening Mechanism in Animal Health (SMART-ASEAN).Those delivered vaccines were among the first batches of doses that kick-started the national vaccination campaign in June this year.The FAO has also facilitated several consultation meetings with international experts from various countries to exchange knowledge and best practices to control FMD.Recently, the FAO fielded an emergency mission of the multinational expert team to several affected provinces to advise the Government of Indonesia on short- and long-term actions.Furthermore, the FAO has been supplying additional laboratory equipment to enhance the FMD-detection capacity of the disease investigation centres.The FAO and the Government of Indonesia are looking forward to launching a virtual learning programme for approximately 350 animal health field workers in 34 provinces to rapidly control FMD using globally recognised learning materials.