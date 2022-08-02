Jakarta: The bed occupancy rate (BOR) at COVID-19 referral hospitals in Jakarta has reached 22 percent.
The BOR is considered safe in the midst of a potential spike in COVID-19 cases.
"The occupancy rate of hospital beds is around 22 percent and the occupancy rate of ICU beds is 16 percent," said the Head of Disease Prevention and Control Division of the Jakarta Provincial Health Office, Dwi Oktavia, here on Monday, August 1, 2022.
Dwi said hospitals in Jakarta could still accommodate COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms. Moreover, the majority of patients with mild symptoms prefer to self-isolate at home.
Dwi appealed to people with comorbidities to be more aware of their health conditions. They are advised to go to the hospital to be monitored and cared for more optimally.
"People with comorbidities will be assisted by doctors who provide treatment according to their medical needs," she said.