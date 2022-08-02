English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)

Bed Occupancy Rate at Jakarta's COVID-19 Hospitals Reaches 22%: Health Office

Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 02 August 2022 12:02
Jakarta: The bed occupancy rate (BOR) at COVID-19 referral hospitals in Jakarta has reached 22 percent. 
 
The BOR is considered safe in the midst of a potential spike in COVID-19 cases.
 
"The occupancy rate of hospital beds is around 22 percent and the occupancy rate of ICU beds is 16 percent," said the Head of Disease Prevention and Control Division of the Jakarta Provincial Health Office, Dwi Oktavia, here on Monday, August 1, 2022.
 
Dwi said hospitals in Jakarta could still accommodate COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms. Moreover, the majority of patients with mild symptoms prefer to self-isolate at home.
 
Dwi appealed to people with comorbidities to be more aware of their health conditions. They are advised to go to the hospital to be monitored and cared for more optimally.
 
"People with comorbidities will be assisted by doctors who provide treatment according to their medical needs," she said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UN Agencies Launch New Global Alliance to End AIDS in Children by 2030

UN Agencies Launch New Global Alliance to End AIDS in Children by 2030

English
united nations
UN Welcomes Departure of First Grain Shipment from Odesa

UN Welcomes Departure of First Grain Shipment from Odesa

English
united nations
President Jokowi to Attend ASEAN Para Games Closing Ceremony

President Jokowi to Attend ASEAN Para Games Closing Ceremony

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
5 Superstar yang Pernah Bermain untuk Real Madrid dan Barcelona
Olahraga

5 Superstar yang Pernah Bermain untuk Real Madrid dan Barcelona

Kabar Gembira! Insentif dan Subsidi Menanti Mereka yang Beralih ke Kendaraan Listrik
Ekonomi

Kabar Gembira! Insentif dan Subsidi Menanti Mereka yang Beralih ke Kendaraan Listrik

PPKM Diperpanjang, DKI Jakarta Masih Level 1
Nasional

PPKM Diperpanjang, DKI Jakarta Masih Level 1

HRSC Masuk Musim Ke-3, Ada Mobil & Sirkuit Baru
Otomotif

HRSC Masuk Musim Ke-3, Ada Mobil & Sirkuit Baru

Profil Raja, Jadi Mahasiswa Termuda UGM di Usia 15 Tahun
Pendidikan

Profil Raja, Jadi Mahasiswa Termuda UGM di Usia 15 Tahun

Sekjen PBB Khawatir Kesalahpahaman Dapat Memicu 'Bencana Nuklir'
Internasional

Sekjen PBB Khawatir Kesalahpahaman Dapat Memicu 'Bencana Nuklir'

Tayang 4 Agustus, Film 'Pesantren' Merekam Sisi Lain Kehidupan Para Santri
Hiburan

Tayang 4 Agustus, Film 'Pesantren' Merekam Sisi Lain Kehidupan Para Santri

Perkembangan Pendaftaran PSE per 1 Agustus 2022
Teknologi

Perkembangan Pendaftaran PSE per 1 Agustus 2022

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!