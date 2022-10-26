English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI/Adam Dwi)
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI/Adam Dwi)

VP Welcomes New Hajj, Umrah Policies for Indonesians

Antara • 26 October 2022 20:27
Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin welcomed the Saudi Arabian government's new policy on pilgrimage services for Indonesian pilgrims during a meeting with Saudi Arabian Hajj and Umrah Affairs Minister Tawfiq Fawzan Muhammed Alrabiah on Wednesday.
 
"I laud the various new policies (of the Saudi Arabian government), both regarding Umrah and Hajj pilgrimage, which will provide many facilities for the pilgrims, especially Indonesian pilgrims," Amin said at the Vice President's Palace in Jakarta.
 
He expressed optimism that the various adjustments in pilgrimage services provided by the Saudi Arabian government will increase the enthusiasm of Indonesian Muslims to visit the Holy Land.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"There are Indonesian people performing the Umrah pilgrimage every day,” he noted.
 
Hence, providing opportunities for Indonesian pilgrims to visit any city in Saudi Arabia other than the Haramain (Mecca and Medina) will encourage more Indonesian people to perform the Umrah, he observed.
 
Furthermore, the Vice President asked the government of Saudi Arabia to pay attention to the lodging location for Indonesian pilgrims at Mina so that it is not too far from the location for the throwing of the jamart, which is a part of the Hajj pilgrimage.
 
He also invited the Saudi Arabian government to build various trade cooperations, especially for goods needed to perform the pilgrimage.
 
The relationship between the two countries has existed for a long time, he said adding he hoped that it will become closer and more harmonious.
 
"The relationship between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia has been going on -- not only government-to-government, but also people-to-people -- for a long time. There are many Indonesians living in Saudi Arabia -- some of them even passed away there," he said.
 
Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian minister outlined several new policies formulated by his government on Hajj and Umrah implementation for Indonesian pilgrims, such as the extension of the validity period for the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 days.
 
Further, the visa application process can even be conducted independently and virtually. In addition, pilgrims have been allowed to visit other cities in Saudi Arabia.
 
Regarding the lodging for Indonesian pilgrims at Mina, Alrabiah said that he will immediately discuss it with his staff to provide the best service to pilgrims.
 
"Regarding the (lodging) location for Indonesian pilgrims at Mina, we are very concerned about it, however, we must also admit that Mina is a very narrow and small place, thus we have to (carefully) think about it to be able to fulfill the expectations (of Indonesia),” he added.
 
Still, he said his administration will try to provide lodging that is close to the location for the throwing of the jamart to most Indonesian pilgrims.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI/Indriyani Astuti)

VP Inspects Construction of UNU Yogyakarta's Integrated Campus

VP Visits Muhammadiyah Boarding School in Prambanan

Santris Should Contribute to National Development: VP

BACA JUGA
Indonesian Army Chief Asks Soldiers to Remain Neutral during 2024 Elections

Indonesian Army Chief Asks Soldiers to Remain Neutral during 2024 Elections

English
military
Defense Minister Reaffirms Indonesia's Support for Palestine's Struggle

Defense Minister Reaffirms Indonesia's Support for Palestine's Struggle

English
defense
Ministry, BPOM Conduct Cyber Patrol to Oversee Syrup Drug Circulation in Indonesia

Ministry, BPOM Conduct Cyber Patrol to Oversee Syrup Drug Circulation in Indonesia

English
BPOM
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Luhut: Persiapan G20 Sudah 95%
Ekonomi

Luhut: Persiapan G20 Sudah 95%

Serangan Udara Myanmar Hantam Konser, Uni Eropa: Itu Tindakan Brutal!
Internasional

Serangan Udara Myanmar Hantam Konser, Uni Eropa: Itu Tindakan Brutal!

French Open: Gegara Kurang Sabar, Ginting Langsung Disingkirkan Wakil India
Olahraga

French Open: Gegara Kurang Sabar, Ginting Langsung Disingkirkan Wakil India

Kasus Covid-19 DKI Meningkat, 1.066 Pasien Baru Terdeteksi
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 DKI Meningkat, 1.066 Pasien Baru Terdeteksi

Hyundai Creta Konsumen Sulit Dihidupkan, Ini Tanggapan Produsennya
Otomotif

Hyundai Creta Konsumen Sulit Dihidupkan, Ini Tanggapan Produsennya

Bangun SDM Unggul, Media Group Network dan LSPR Teken Nota Kesepahaman
Pendidikan

Bangun SDM Unggul, Media Group Network dan LSPR Teken Nota Kesepahaman

Ini Alasan Coki Pardede Keluar dari MLI
Hiburan

Ini Alasan Coki Pardede Keluar dari MLI

Kental Budaya Lokal, Game Lokapala Dapat Dukungan Pemerintah
Teknologi

Kental Budaya Lokal, Game Lokapala Dapat Dukungan Pemerintah

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!