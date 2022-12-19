English  
Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Photo: kementan)
Food Commodities' Supply for Christmas, New Year in Indonesia is Safe: Minister

Antara • 19 December 2022 21:33
Makassar: Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo made assurance that the supply of 12 food commodities ahead of the 2022 Christmas and 2023 New Year celebrations were safe.
 
"(The supply of) our commodities, especially the 12 food commodities, is safe until December. Food commodities' supply for Christmas and New Year will be safe," he affirmed in Makassar, South Sulawesi, on Monday.
 
The minister noted the 12 food commodities were rice, corn, shallots, garlic, large chilies, chilies, beef or buffalo meat, chicken meat, chicken eggs, soybeans, sugar, and cooking oil.

Limpo remarked that it was his ministry's task to ensure the availability of several basic commodities for the community. In addition, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had urged all relevant ministers to prepare food stocks for the community.
 
"Of course, this is our task to maintain the availability of food commodities. The president has also urged all ministers and parties related to agriculture and others to prepare our food availability for Christmas and New Year," he remarked.
 
Speaking in connection with anticipatory steps for speculators' attempts to manipulate prices ahead of Christmas and the New Year, he said preparations had been made, including involving law enforcement officials.
 
"Those steps have been taken by various parties, especially the trade minister and other related ministers. We have worked with all relevant parties to maintain the condition," the minister remarked.
 
In addition, Head of the Makassar Agricultural Quarantine Center Lutfie Natsir noted that the availability of food stocks during the Christmas and New Year celebrations was secured. His side also focused on monitoring the traffic distribution of animals and plants.
 
Natsir said his side had held a Christmas and New Year roll-call at the Makassar Port as an anticipatory measure to monitor livestock and plants, including ensuring that food commodities for the public were appropriate and safe for health.
 
From observations, the prices of several basic commodities at traditional markets in Makassar have started to increase ahead of Christmas. The retail price for large chilies is Rp15 thousand, while small chilies are priced at Rp35 thousand per kilogram, an increase of Rp10 thousand.
 
Moreover, the price of tomato that was originally Rp12 thousand, increased to Rp15 thousand per kilogram and the price of garlic also soared, from Rp35 thousand to Rp45 thousand.
 
"There have been an increase in the prices of food commodities, namely tomatoes, chilies, shallots, and others. Prices have increased by an average of Rp10 thousand per kilogram," a trader at the Pa'baeng-baeng traditional market in Makassar, Darwis, stated. 
 
(WAH)

