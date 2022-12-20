English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)

Police to Secure 137 Churches in Central Jakarta

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Christian • 20 December 2022 14:58
Jakarta: The Central Jakarta Police is ready to secure 137 churches in the region that will hold services during Christmas this year. 
 
"From the data we have, there are 154 churches in Central Jakarta, 137 churches will hold activities," Central Jakarta Police Chief Senior Commissioner Komarudin said when contacted by Medcom.id on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
 
"Security measures will be adjusted according to the level of vulnerability of each church," he said.
 
According to Suyana Suwandie, the public relations official of the Cathedral Church, it is estimated that thousands of people will attend Christmas masses at the church this year.
 
"In one day there will be three Christmas Masses. The number of people at each Christmas Mass will reach 1,500," Suyana said when contacted by Medcom.id today.
 
"Bring only a small bag that contains the Bible and other things that are really needed," he explained.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
It is the country's first high-speed rail project. (Photo: KAI)

Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail Project Temporarily Stopped

Masuk Tahun Politik, FKPPI DKI Komitmen Jaga Stabilitas

Expect Holiday Period to Boost Tourist Visits in Indonesia: Minister

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Trusted as Fiji Election Observer: Embassy

Indonesia Trusted as Fiji Election Observer: Embassy

English
fiji
Semantok Dam Expected to Boost Welfare of Farmers in Nganjuk

Semantok Dam Expected to Boost Welfare of Farmers in Nganjuk

English
president joko widodo
KPK's Sting Operations Could Be Counterproductive: Minister

KPK's Sting Operations Could Be Counterproductive: Minister

English
corruption
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
John Mayer Ucapkan Terima Kasih untuk Penggemar di Indonesia
Hiburan

John Mayer Ucapkan Terima Kasih untuk Penggemar di Indonesia

Unik, SMK Ini Bangun Bengkel Resmi Motor Di Sekolah
Otomotif

Unik, SMK Ini Bangun Bengkel Resmi Motor Di Sekolah

Menkeu: Dana Asing Keluar Rp132,69 Triliun dari SBN hingga 15 Desember
Ekonomi

Menkeu: Dana Asing Keluar Rp132,69 Triliun dari SBN hingga 15 Desember

Resmikan Bendungan Semantok, Presiden: Diharapkan Mampu Mendorong Pertanian
Nasional

Resmikan Bendungan Semantok, Presiden: Diharapkan Mampu Mendorong Pertanian

Tiga Kata dari Mbappe Usai Prancis Kalah dari Argentina di Final
Olahraga

Tiga Kata dari Mbappe Usai Prancis Kalah dari Argentina di Final

UMNO Diminta Berhenti Bantu Korban Banjir di Kelantan, Apa Alasannya?
Internasional

UMNO Diminta Berhenti Bantu Korban Banjir di Kelantan, Apa Alasannya?

Kebijakan Pendidikan Sepanjang 2022, Pengamat: Banyak Buang Hal-Hal Baik
Pendidikan

Kebijakan Pendidikan Sepanjang 2022, Pengamat: Banyak Buang Hal-Hal Baik

Gamer Siapkan Isi Dompet Kamu, Steam Winter Sale 2022 Segera Dimulai!
Teknologi

Gamer Siapkan Isi Dompet Kamu, Steam Winter Sale 2022 Segera Dimulai!

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!