Police to Secure 137 Churches in Central Jakarta

"From the data we have, there are 154 churches in Central Jakarta, 137 churches will hold activities," Central Jakarta Police Chief Senior Commissioner Komarudin said when contacted by Medcom.id on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
"Security measures will be adjusted according to the level of vulnerability of each church," he said.
According to Suyana Suwandie, the public relations official of the Cathedral Church, it is estimated that thousands of people will attend Christmas masses at the church this year.
"In one day there will be three Christmas Masses. The number of people at each Christmas Mass will reach 1,500," Suyana said when contacted by Medcom.id today.
"Bring only a small bag that contains the Bible and other things that are really needed," he explained.
