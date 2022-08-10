English  
Ferdy Sambo has been named suspect in the murder case of Brigadier J (Photo: MI/Adam Dwi)
Ferdy Sambo Detained in Kelapa Dua after Named Suspect

Siti Yona Hukmana • 10 August 2022 14:07
Jakarta: The former Head of the Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police, Inspector General Ferdy Sambo, is being detained at the Detention Center of the Police Mobile Brigade (Brimob) Headquarters in Kelapa Dua, Depok, West Java
 
Sambo is a suspect in the murder case of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat alias Brigadier J.
 
"Yes, that's right, at the Mobile Brigade Headquarters," said the Head of the Public Relations Division of the National Police Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo here on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
 
According to police, Sambo was allegedly the mastermind behind the murder of Brigadier J. 

He reportedly ordered his aide, Richard Eliezer Pudihang Lumiu, to shoot Brigadier J.
 
Sambo was named as a suspect during a press conference held by National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo on Tuesday night, August 9, 2022. 
 
In addition to the two-star general, the law enforcement agency also named three other people as suspects in the murder case. 
 
(WAH)
US Provides $89 Million to Support Demining Activities in Ukraine

National Police Searches Ferdy Sambo's House

ADB, Vanuatu Cooperate to Support Recovery of Poor, Vulnerable Groups from COVID-19

