Ferdy Sambo Detained in Kelapa Dua after Named Suspect

Jakarta: The former Head of the Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police, Inspector General Ferdy Sambo, is being detained at the Detention Center of the Police Mobile Brigade (Brimob) Headquarters in Kelapa Dua, Depok, West Java.
Sambo is a suspect in the murder case of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat alias Brigadier J.
"Yes, that's right, at the Mobile Brigade Headquarters," said the Head of the Public Relations Division of the National Police Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo here on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
According to police, Sambo was allegedly the mastermind behind the murder of Brigadier J.
He reportedly ordered his aide, Richard Eliezer Pudihang Lumiu, to shoot Brigadier J.
Sambo was named as a suspect during a press conference held by National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo on Tuesday night, August 9, 2022.
In addition to the two-star general, the law enforcement agency also named three other people as suspects in the murder case.