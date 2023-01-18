Cambodia Names Streets after Sukarno, Ali Alatas

The Indonesian Ambassador to Cambodia, Sudirman Haseng, along with the Governor of Phnom Penh, Khuong Sreng, visited Soekarno and Ali Alatas streets on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
"(The naming of the road) is a form of appreciation and respect from the Cambodian people," the Indonesian Embassy in Phnom Penh said on its official twitter page on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
In the past few decades, relations between Indonesia and Cambodia have been getting closer. Moreover, Indonesian leaders have contributed to Cambodia's national reconciliation. As a result, Cambodians are enjoying peace up to now.
Soekarno is the first president of Indonesia, while Ali Alatas served as Indonesian foreign minister from 1987 until 1999.
Cambodia held the Chairmanship of ASEAN last year, while Indonesia is the Chair of ASEAN this year.