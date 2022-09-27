President Jokowi Receives Buton Traditional Honorary Title

The awarding ceremony was held in Baubau, Southeast Sulawesi on Tuesday, 27 September 2022.
According to the Representative of the Sultanate of Buton La Ode Muhamad Arsal, the title means a noble man who is humble, polite, wise, honest, just, responsible, and a role model.
"And have a high commitment to the welfare and prosperity of all the people of the archipelago (Indonesia)," said the representative.
During the ceremony, the President wore the traditional dress of the Sultanate of Buton, complete with a songkok and stick.
After the procession was carried out, Jokowi expressed his gratitude to the Sultan of Buton La Ode Muhammad Izat Manarfa for awarding the title.
"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to His Majesty the Sultan of Buton, Mr. La Ode Muhammad Izat Manarfa, along with all ranks of the traditional institutions of the Sultanate of Buton who have bestowed the title on me, namely La Ode Muhammad Lakina Bhawaangi yi Nusantara," said Jokowi.
"I really appreciate the preservation of customs, the preservation of traditions, the preservation of local wisdom in the Sultanate of Buton. Despite modernization, foreign cultures continue to undermine our cultures, but I see that local customs and traditions are maintained in the Buton Sultanate, Southeast Sulawesi," explained the Head of State.