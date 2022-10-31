English  
Covid-19 Task Force Spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito (Photo:BNPB)
Task Force Warns of COVID-19 Case Surge in Indonesia

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 31 October 2022 09:54
Jakarta: The COVID-19 Task Force has reminded the public to remain vigilant about the transmission of COVID-19 in Indonesia. 
 
According to the spokesman of the COVID-19 Task Force Wiku Adisasmito, weekly cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia have increased in the past month.
 
"In the last four weeks, there has been a 17 percent increase in weekly COVID-19 cases," said the spokesman in a written statement on Monday, October 31, 2022
 
"In addition, the death toll is still more than 100 people every week," said Wiku.
 
Wiku emphasized the importance of implementing health protocols to tackle the transmission of COVID-19 in the country. 

"You can do this by wearing a mask, keeping your distance, and washing your hands with soap," he said.
 
"And immediately receive the third dose or booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination," he added.

 
(WAH)

ASEAN, India Eye Stronger Cooperation to Accelerate Startup Economy

Youth Living in Islands Must Not Feel Inferior: Riau Islands Governor

BRIN Working with IAEA to Improve Irradiation Facilities

