Task Force Warns of COVID-19 Case Surge in Indonesia

According to the spokesman of the COVID-19 Task Force Wiku Adisasmito, weekly cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia have increased in the past month.
"In the last four weeks, there has been a 17 percent increase in weekly COVID-19 cases," said the spokesman in a written statement on Monday, October 31, 2022
"In addition, the death toll is still more than 100 people every week," said Wiku.
Wiku emphasized the importance of implementing health protocols to tackle the transmission of COVID-19 in the country.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"You can do this by wearing a mask, keeping your distance, and washing your hands with soap," he said.
"And immediately receive the third dose or booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination," he added.