English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
An earthquake is a recurring event. (Photo:Medcom.id)
An earthquake is a recurring event. (Photo:Medcom.id)

Govt Commends Volunteers Contributed to Cianjur Quake Response

Antara • 13 December 2022 15:59
Jakarta: The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) lauded volunteers that contributed to disaster response missions following the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Cianjur District, West Java, in November.
 
"We express our utmost gratitude to volunteers, who are always present in every disaster response mission," BNPB Chief Secretary Lilik Kurniawan stated in Cianjur, West Java, as per the statement received here, Tuesday.
 
Kurniawan said that volunteers are BNPB partners and informants, who provide reliable on-site data, thereby allowing the agency to conceive the most strategic measure in responding to information fed by volunteers.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


During the disaster response following the quake in Cianjur, the BNPB had paid attention and responded to information provided by volunteers, he noted.
 
The BNPB official encouraged all parties to evaluate every disaster response mission they undertook to ensure improvement in future missions.
 
Kurniawan opined that since most natural disasters occurred with recurring characteristics, all parties should also study vulnerable areas to step up vigilance against disasters.
 
"An earthquake is a recurring event, and it will certainly occur, yet we have no idea when the disaster will strike," Kurniawan pointed out.
 
According to the BNPB's volunteer information site deskrelawanpb.bnpb.go.id as of Monday (December 12) at 11 a.m. local time, a total of 7,744 volunteers from 555 institutions are working in 15 sectors on the Cianjur quake disaster response.
 
The BNPB earlier distributed stimulant funds to 647 families whose houses were damaged by the earthquake in Cianjur District's Nagrak Village.
 
The government provided stimulus funds, worth Rp15 million, to families whose houses were lightly damaged, Rp30 million for moderately damaged houses, and Rp60 million for severely damaged houses.
 
"According to President Joko Widodo's direction, the stimulant funds must be used to build houses," head of BNPB Lieutenant General Suharyanto stated while symbolically handing out the aid to residents of Nagrak Village as quoted from a statement on Friday (December 9).
 
He noted that the house construction work must be conducted in accordance with recommendations from the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), and residents are recommended to build earthquake-resistant houses.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini handed over assistance. (Photo: medcom.id)

Minister Hands over 8 Houses to Tropical Cyclone Seroja Victims in Kupang

Cianjur Quake Death Toll Reaches 600: District Head

Mount Semeru's Status Drops to Standby Level: Ministry

BACA JUGA
Minister Hands over 8 Houses to Tropical Cyclone Seroja Victims in Kupang

Minister Hands over 8 Houses to Tropical Cyclone Seroja Victims in Kupang

English
housing
Ministry Built 50 Community Health Center in East Nusa Tenggara in 3 Years: Lawmaker

Ministry Built 50 Community Health Center in East Nusa Tenggara in 3 Years: Lawmaker

English
health
UNICEF Report Reveals Stagnation in Access to Digital Learning Made during Pandemic

UNICEF Report Reveals Stagnation in Access to Digital Learning Made during Pandemic

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
IHSG Sore Merekah, 273 Saham Dapat Rapor Hijau
Ekonomi

IHSG Sore Merekah, 273 Saham Dapat Rapor Hijau

Di Hadapan Satgas Saber Pungli, Mahfud: Tak Usah Pura-pura Soal Aparat Beking Tambang
Nasional

Di Hadapan Satgas Saber Pungli, Mahfud: Tak Usah Pura-pura Soal Aparat Beking Tambang

Perbandingan Statistik Argentina vs Kroasia Jelang Semifinal Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Perbandingan Statistik Argentina vs Kroasia Jelang Semifinal Piala Dunia 2022

Lagi Cari-Cari Beasiswa Pascasarjana di Dalam dan Luar Negeri? Ini 10 Rekomendasi Buat Kamu!
Pendidikan

Lagi Cari-Cari Beasiswa Pascasarjana di Dalam dan Luar Negeri? Ini 10 Rekomendasi Buat Kamu!

Didesak Pedemo, Presiden Baru Peru Majukan Pemilu Jadi April 2024
Internasional

Didesak Pedemo, Presiden Baru Peru Majukan Pemilu Jadi April 2024

Mau Liburan Natal & Tahun Baru? Cek Tol Baru Ini
Otomotif

Mau Liburan Natal & Tahun Baru? Cek Tol Baru Ini

Jokowi Beri Pesan ke Erina Gudono: Kamu Yang Sabar Hadapi Kaesang
Hiburan

Jokowi Beri Pesan ke Erina Gudono: Kamu Yang Sabar Hadapi Kaesang

Ini Daftar Spesifikasi Xiaomi 13 dan Xiaomi 13 Pro
Teknologi

Ini Daftar Spesifikasi Xiaomi 13 dan Xiaomi 13 Pro

Ini 2 Skema Pembangunan Rumah Contoh Tahan Gempa di Cianjur
Properti

Ini 2 Skema Pembangunan Rumah Contoh Tahan Gempa di Cianjur

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!