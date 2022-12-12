Wakatobi Plants Mangrove Trees, Releases Green Turtle Hatchlings

"It is a step to restore and as a form of protection for the ecosystem and also as a conservation effort in the Wakatobi area," Wakatobi District Head Haliana remarked here on Monday.
By symbolically planting 500 mangrove trees first, the activity was joined by Haliana, a staff to the Environment and Forestry Minister, officials of the Navy and Army, the community, and school students.
Haliana said the activity was conducted to increase awareness of the local community to continue to protect nature, especially the maritime area.
"(Some) 97 percent of Wakatobi is the sea. We will lose hope of living if we ignore the sea. Mangrove planting can restore the function of the ecology and become an oxygen contributor, as well as protect our community," he explained.
Special Staff to Environment and Forestry Minister, Tasdiyanto, remarked that the mangrove tree planting and green turtle hatchling release activities will have a major impact on environmental sustainability in the future.
"Mangrove planting and the release of hatchlings are not a trivial activity, but efforts (are aimed) to develop the mangrove area, our enrichment resources. Mangroves can contribute to saving our earth," Tasdiyanto affirmed.
He noted that mangrove trees, in addition to being an ecosystem of marine life, can also capture five times more carbon than forest trees on the land.
Furthermore, he encouraged the implementation of the blue economy in the Wakatobi marine space, where ecological efforts can be made in line with economic activities.
"We need to maintain this extraordinary natural potential, and in time, it will provide economic benefits to the community," he remarked.