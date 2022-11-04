English  
Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams (Photo: Australian Embassy Jakarta)
Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams (Photo: Australian Embassy Jakarta)

AIYEP Continues to Foster Mutual Understanding between Indonesians, Australians

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 November 2022 12:37
Jakarta: This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Australia Indonesia Youth Exchange Program (AIYEP). 
 
AIYEP is an exchange program to support social, professional and cultural exchange for young people in Indonesia and Australia.
 
AIYEP is a program of the Australia-Indonesia Institute (AII), with support from the Australian Government, delivered in partnership with the Ministry for Youth and Sports Affairs of the Government of Indonesia.

"AIYEP is a life-changing experience, that has inspired many young participants to learn more about our two countries," Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams said in a media release on Friday.
 
"AIYEP continues to foster mutual understanding between our people, developing close connections and lifelong friendships," Ambassador Williams said.
 
The Governor-General of Australia is Patron of AIYEP and marked the anniversary last month with a reception at Government house.
 
The program boasts close to 1,300 AIYEP alumni in Australia and Indonesia, who have gone on to successful careers in both countries.
 
(WAH)

