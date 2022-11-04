AIYEP Continues to Foster Mutual Understanding between Indonesians, Australians

AIYEP is an exchange program to support social, professional and cultural exchange for young people in Indonesia and Australia.
AIYEP is a program of the Australia-Indonesia Institute (AII), with support from the Australian Government, delivered in partnership with the Ministry for Youth and Sports Affairs of the Government of Indonesia.
"AIYEP is a life-changing experience, that has inspired many young participants to learn more about our two countries," Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams said in a media release on Friday.
"AIYEP continues to foster mutual understanding between our people, developing close connections and lifelong friendships," Ambassador Williams said.
The Governor-General of Australia is Patron of AIYEP and marked the anniversary last month with a reception at Government house.
The program boasts close to 1,300 AIYEP alumni in Australia and Indonesia, who have gone on to successful careers in both countries.