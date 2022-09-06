English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
All forms of terror narratives that mislead the public must be prevented. (Photo: medcom.id)
All forms of terror narratives that mislead the public must be prevented. (Photo: medcom.id)

Terrorism Poses Latent Threat: BNPT

Antara • 06 September 2022 18:13
Jakarta: Terrorism poses a latent threat that must be faced with vigilance, chief of the National Counter-Terrorism Agency (BNPT) Commissioner General Boy Rafli Amar, has said.
 
"The threat can be categorized as a latent threat, which is sometimes invisible but is real," he observed after attending a meeting of Muslim clerics and the grand launch of the Ustadzkita application here on Tuesday.
 
The potential threat of terrorism has continued to increase in Indonesia, he said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Terrorism can influence the mindset of the younger generations and lead to their legitimizing violence and endorsing all kinds of anti-humanistic acts, he added.
 
He likened the movement of terrorist networks to COVID-19 transmission, which is invisible but has a real, destructive impact on people's lives.
 
Therefore, all forms of terror narratives that mislead the public must be prevented by building early vigilance on the part of the public and strengthening literacy and education by involving influential figures such as moderate ulemas, he said.
 
"In case of no early vigilance, literacy, and education efforts from the public and moderate ulemas, the virus may infect. The basis of the terrorism virus stems from an intolerant matter , which is not characteristic of our nation's personality," he added.
 
Terrorism is chiefly against the noble values of the Indonesian nation, which upholds tolerance and respects differences, Amar said.
 
He appealed to all sides to remain vigilant and stick to their religion and the good values that they have inherited from their ancestors to avoid friction in the community.
 
"That is what we have to remain vigilant (against),” he said.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
All ethnic groups, including, the Uygur, are equal members of the Chinese nation. (Photo: medcom.id)

China Denies Allegations of Human Rights Violations in Xinjiang

Human Rights Violations Committed in Xinjiang: UN Report

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 3,607 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 3,607 COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
Indonesia's Visa on Arrival Program Increase Foreign Tourist Visits: Minister

Indonesia's Visa on Arrival Program Increase Foreign Tourist Visits: Minister

English
tourism
Bali's First Electric Train to Serve Airport-Seminyak Line: Transportation Office

Bali's First Electric Train to Serve Airport-Seminyak Line: Transportation Office

English
railway
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
KPU: Tak Sepenuhnya Parpol Lakukan Klarifikasi Keanggotaan Ganda
Nasional

KPU: Tak Sepenuhnya Parpol Lakukan Klarifikasi Keanggotaan Ganda

5 Rekrutan Baru yang Berpeluang Jalani Debut di Liga Champions Pekan Ini
Olahraga

5 Rekrutan Baru yang Berpeluang Jalani Debut di Liga Champions Pekan Ini

Bulog Jamin Harga Beras Tetap Terjangkau Meski Harga BBM Naik
Ekonomi

Bulog Jamin Harga Beras Tetap Terjangkau Meski Harga BBM Naik

Utusan Khusus PBB Tak Mau Kembali ke Myanmar, Ada Apa?
Internasional

Utusan Khusus PBB Tak Mau Kembali ke Myanmar, Ada Apa?

Film Indonesia Berjudul Autobiography Mendapat <i>Standing Ovation</i> di Venice Film Festival
Hiburan

Film Indonesia Berjudul Autobiography Mendapat Standing Ovation di Venice Film Festival

Segera Terbitkan Regulasi, Kemenag Harap Kasus Kekerasan Tidak Terulang
Pendidikan

Segera Terbitkan Regulasi, Kemenag Harap Kasus Kekerasan Tidak Terulang

Plus Minus Hyundai Stargazer Sebagai Mobil Keluarga Indonesia
Otomotif

Plus Minus Hyundai Stargazer Sebagai Mobil Keluarga Indonesia

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1
Teknologi

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!