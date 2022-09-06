Terrorism Poses Latent Threat: BNPT

"The threat can be categorized as a latent threat, which is sometimes invisible but is real," he observed after attending a meeting of Muslim clerics and the grand launch of the Ustadzkita application here on Tuesday.
The potential threat of terrorism has continued to increase in Indonesia, he said.
Terrorism can influence the mindset of the younger generations and lead to their legitimizing violence and endorsing all kinds of anti-humanistic acts, he added.
He likened the movement of terrorist networks to COVID-19 transmission, which is invisible but has a real, destructive impact on people's lives.
Therefore, all forms of terror narratives that mislead the public must be prevented by building early vigilance on the part of the public and strengthening literacy and education by involving influential figures such as moderate ulemas, he said.
"In case of no early vigilance, literacy, and education efforts from the public and moderate ulemas, the virus may infect. The basis of the terrorism virus stems from an intolerant matter , which is not characteristic of our nation's personality," he added.
Terrorism is chiefly against the noble values of the Indonesian nation, which upholds tolerance and respects differences, Amar said.
He appealed to all sides to remain vigilant and stick to their religion and the good values that they have inherited from their ancestors to avoid friction in the community.
"That is what we have to remain vigilant (against),” he said.