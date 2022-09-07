English  
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI)
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI)

VP Calls for End to Violence at Educational Institutions in Indonesia

Antara • 07 September 2022 18:04
Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin pressed for concerted efforts to be made to cease all forms of violence at educational institutions, especially at schools and Islamic boarding schools, also known as pesantren.
 
"The vice president instructed that there must be no more violence in educational institutions, whether at pesantrens and other religious or non-religious boarding schools," Vice president's spokesperson, Masduki Baidlowi, stated during Amin's working visit to Palembang, South Sumatra, Wednesday, according to the official statement  .
 
The vice president's remarks were made in response to the death of a student of Darussalam Gontor 1 Modern Pesantren in Ponorogo, East Java, due to school violence, he noted.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Baidlowi said that the vice president deplored all forms of violence, regardless of the motive or justification, in the education sector, including the imposition of corporal punishment at schools.
 
"We must learn from this, and educational institutions (must take steps) to prevent this. This is recurring, and there are a lot of similar incidents, such as those that occurred at the Institute of Home Affairs Governance (IPDN) and at other places during the physical training-related process, for instance," the spokesperson remarked.
 
The vice president expects the investigation into the school violence case at Gontor Pesantren to be conducted properly to ensure the pesantren, renowned for its good reputation, can continue its activities and become an evaluation to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents.
 
"Educational activities at Gontor Pesantren must not be hampered by the case. The case is now being handled properly by the police, and the Gontor Pesantren management is also being cooperative in the process," Baidlowi stated.
 
According to the spokesperson, Amin highlighted that the government had issued various regulations and guides to prevent violence at educational institutions.
 
"Yet, there are some excesses that we could not generalize. It was an isolated case, and we must learn the lesson to prevent its recurrence at other educational institutions," Baidlowi remarked.
 
(WAH)

