Indonesia Invites Japanese Companies to Develop New Capital City

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto invited the Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport and Urban Development (JOIN) to be involved in developing a smart city in the Nusantara Capital City (IKN).
"We hope that JOIN would contribute to the development of a smart city system in our new capital city in Kalimantan," Hartarto noted in a statement received in Jakarta on Friday.
With the vision of “World City for All," Airlangga remarked that the IKN will apply the smart city concept that integrates innovation in the development of information technology, both hard and soft infrastructure.
"It also includes sustainable and environmentally friendly building and transportation systems," Hartarto remarked.
Hartarto explained that IKN will be an ideal city that can serve as a role model for the development and management of cities in Indonesia and the world.
In addition, it is a symbol of national identity, a sustainable city in the world, and a driving force for Indonesia's economy in the future.
"Sustainable energy resources and digital infrastructure are an integral part of modern urban development and smart cities," he stated.
In addition, while receiving a visit from the JOIN Member of the Board of Directors Takuma Hatano at the Office of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, Jakarta, Hartarto also invited the company to be involved in the renewable energy sector and the digital economy in Indonesia.
JOIN is an infrastructure investment fund company sponsored by the Japanese private sector under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT). Currently, JOIN has operated seven projects in Indonesia, with a total value of around 28.6 billion yen, or the equivalent of US$62.3 million.
The market sounding for building several facilities in Indonesia's new capital, Nusantara (IKN), will begin in August 2022, head of the IKN Authority Bambang Susantono had earlier stated.
The authority is ready to accommodate the interests of parties keen to participate in the development of health and education facilities and the provision of daily necessities in the IKN 1A area, or Nusantara's Central Government Core Area.
The market sounding will begin along with the commencement of infrastructure work, including core buildings in August, Susantono noted in a press statement delivered virtually on Wednesday.
The infrastructure work covers land consolidation, land opening, and access to logistics.
As such, infrastructures and core buildings will be developed at full scale by next year.
In addition, the development of supporting facilities will be conducted, starting from health and education facilities, shops offering daily necessities, and an amusement center.
According to Susantono, the development of Nusantara, as a livable city, is targeted to be completed by 2024.
A complete urban ecosystem comprising education, health, and daily facilities as well as amenities connected to the amusement center will be developed, he revealed.