English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The new capital is a symbol of national identity. (Photo: medcom.id)
The new capital is a symbol of national identity. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Invites Japanese Companies to Develop New Capital City

Antara • 22 July 2022 17:03
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto invited the Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport and Urban Development (JOIN) to be involved in developing a smart city in the Nusantara Capital City (IKN).
 
"We hope that JOIN would contribute to the development of a smart city system in our new capital city in Kalimantan," Hartarto noted in a statement received in Jakarta on Friday.
 
With the vision of “World City for All," Airlangga remarked that the IKN will apply the smart city concept that integrates innovation in the development of information technology, both hard and soft infrastructure.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"It also includes sustainable and environmentally friendly building and transportation systems," Hartarto remarked.
 
Hartarto explained that IKN will be an ideal city that can serve as a role model for the development and management of cities in Indonesia and the world.
 
In addition, it is a symbol of national identity, a sustainable city in the world, and a driving force for Indonesia's economy in the future.
 
"Sustainable energy resources and digital infrastructure are an integral part of modern urban development and smart cities," he stated.
 
In addition, while receiving a visit from the JOIN Member of the Board of Directors Takuma Hatano at the Office of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, Jakarta, Hartarto also invited the company to be involved in the renewable energy sector and the digital economy in Indonesia.
 
JOIN is an infrastructure investment fund company sponsored by the Japanese private sector under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT). Currently, JOIN has operated seven projects in Indonesia, with a total value of around 28.6 billion yen, or the equivalent of US$62.3 million.
 
The market sounding for building several facilities in Indonesia's new capital, Nusantara (IKN), will begin in August 2022, head of the IKN Authority Bambang Susantono had earlier stated.
 
The authority is ready to accommodate the interests of parties keen to participate in the development of health and education facilities and the provision of daily necessities in the IKN 1A area, or Nusantara's Central Government Core Area.
 
The market sounding will begin along with the commencement of infrastructure work, including core buildings in August, Susantono noted in a press statement delivered virtually on Wednesday.
 
The infrastructure work covers land consolidation, land opening, and access to logistics.
 
As such, infrastructures and core buildings will be developed at full scale by next year.
 
In addition, the development of supporting facilities will be conducted, starting from health and education facilities, shops offering daily necessities, and an amusement center.
 
According to Susantono, the development of Nusantara, as a livable city, is targeted to be completed by 2024.
 
A complete urban ecosystem comprising education, health, and daily facilities as well as amenities connected to the amusement center will be developed, he revealed. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 202.1 Million Indonesians at Least Partially Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 202.1 Million Indonesians at Least Partially Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Indonesia Adds 4,834 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 4,834 COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
President Jokowi Reviews Tourism Residential Development in Labuan Bajo

President Jokowi Reviews Tourism Residential Development in Labuan Bajo

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Gelombang Panas Eropa Capai Polandia, Yunani saat Bergerak ke timur
Internasional

Gelombang Panas Eropa Capai Polandia, Yunani saat Bergerak ke timur

Berbalik Arah Menguat, IHSG Naik 0,33%
Ekonomi

Berbalik Arah Menguat, IHSG Naik 0,33%

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Bertambah 4.834 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Bertambah 4.834 Hari Ini

DFSK Mini EV Diperuntukan Mendukung Mobilitas Perkotaan
Otomotif

DFSK Mini EV Diperuntukan Mendukung Mobilitas Perkotaan

Enzy Storia Bersyukur Belum Menikah
Hiburan

Enzy Storia Bersyukur Belum Menikah

Pendaftaran BPI Dalam Negeri Sisa 9 Hari Lagi, Buruan Cek Kelengkapan Dokumenmu
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran BPI Dalam Negeri Sisa 9 Hari Lagi, Buruan Cek Kelengkapan Dokumenmu

10 Trofi Sepak Bola Paling Mahal di Dunia (Bagian 2 - Habis)
Olahraga

10 Trofi Sepak Bola Paling Mahal di Dunia (Bagian 2 - Habis)

Kepopuleran Stray Juga Dirasakan Kucing dan Anjing di Seluruh Dunia
Teknologi

Kepopuleran Stray Juga Dirasakan Kucing dan Anjing di Seluruh Dunia

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!